EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 52-year-old from central El Paso died after losing control of his truck and rolling over on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, according to El Paso Police.

Police say Fernando Gutierrez, 52, was traveling eastbound on the 4200 block of Alameda when he approached a curve, failed to negotiate a turn, and drove up onto it, causing him to lose control.

Evidence from the Special Traffic Investigations unit suggests Gutierrez overcorrected his vehicle and lost control of his truck. The car began to roll, ejecting him as a result of not wearing a seatbelt.

Gutierrez was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On 12-18-2023, STI investigators were notified by the medical examiner’s office that Gutierrez had been declared deceased.

This crash marks the 78th traffic fatality as compared to 72 this same time last year.