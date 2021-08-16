Center of El Paso sees decline in population, according to U.S. Census data

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso saw a decline in the number of people living in core parts of the city over the last 10 years, according to recently released data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data show El Paso County’s population saw an eight percent increase over the last 10 years, most growth occurring on the outer most communities. El Paso’s population is now 865,657 with 82.6 percent of residents of Hispanic or Latino origin.

In comparison, Texas’ overall population growth saw a nearly 16 percent jump to a total population of 29 million residents.

Population counts in inner-city communities saw up to a three-percent decline over the last 10 years, according to data recently released.

Courtesy of El Paso County

The revelations may mean changes for El Paso County precincts as three out of four fall under targeted population goals. County officials say they are targeting to have about 216,414 people in each of the four precincts.

But all of them, except precinct three representing the valley and Far East El Paso County, fall under those goals.

“Right now, if our target is 216,414, every one of your districts is down except Precinct 3, which is 223,984,” Ramon Bracamontes chief aide to the El Paso County administrator said. “So, we do have to move some boundaries around.”