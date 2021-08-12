Celebration planned for late art collector and librarian Juan Sandoval

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A celebration remembering the life of the late Juan Sandoval is set for late August for friends and acquaintances to share memories of the librarian and art collector.

Sandoval, who passed away in January, was known for his work and for putting together a collection of Latin American art. He had worked as a special collections librarian and art bibliographer at the University of Texas at El Paso.

This month’s event will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to a posting on Eventbrite.com. It will be held at Ardovino’s Desert Crossing in Sunland Park.

“Juan Sandoval impacted the lives of many people and would love to know that we are getting together to share stories, laugh, cry and remember him as the exceptional man that he was,” the posting says.