Celebrating our educators, help KTSM recognize all the hard working individuals in the community

Shoutout goes out to Eduardo Serrano, second grade teacher at Hart New Tech Elementary School with the El Paso Independent School District. He was chosen Teacher of the Week! Serrano has been a teacher for 18 years, the last five at Hart New Tech Elementary School. KTSM 9 News celebrates your dedication to your students, campus and commitment to education.

Congratulations to Veronica Perez, celebrating 25 years as a teacher. Perez has dedicated her time to special education from first grade to high school levels in her 25 years with El Paso ISD schools. From the Milam and Kohlberg elementary schools, to Jefferson High School. Teaching with a smile helping mold the leaders of tomorrow.

