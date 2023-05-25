EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National Donut Day is just around the corner and this year is the 85th anniversary! This year Salvation Army and Dunkin’ have partnered to celebrate with a community food drive.

In El Paso, The Salvation Army continues serving on the front lines whether it’s COVID-19 relief efforts; emergency food service for migrants; or year-round services such as food, shelter, and emergency financial assistance.

The Salvation Army and Dunkin’ Celebrate National Donut Day with Community Food Drive. Photo: Salvation Army

The Salvation Army and Dunkin’ Celebrate National Donut Day with Community Food Drive. Photo: Salvation Army

“We have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people coming to us for help,” said Major Floiran Estrada, Commanding Officer. “Families are being forced to make the difficult decision to pay bills or purchase groceries.”

By supplying free fresh produce, canned goods, and healthy frozen items, the food pantry provides valuable meal supplementation while helping those in need maintain their independence and dignity.

From June 2 to June 4, 5 a.m.-10 p.m., in honor of National Donut Day, The Salvation Army in partnership with Dunkin’ will host a community food drive to help El Pasoans facing food insecurity. All Dunkin’ stores in El Paso and Las Cruces will be participating in the food drive. The Salvation Army is requesting (unexpired) canned food and other nonperishable food donations.

For more information about The Salvation Army’s food insecurity relief efforts, visit southernusa.salvationarmy.org/elpaso.