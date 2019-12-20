CDC: More than 3 million people sickened with flu virus this season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The flu season is in full swing and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there have been 1,800 flu-related deaths this season in the U.S.

The flu virus has already sickened at least 3.7 million people nationwide and has sent 32,000 others to the hospital, according to the CDC.

Not only is the flu season striking faster and earlier than usual, but it’s also bringing an odd mix of viruses.

Influenza B — which hits kids harder than adults — typically shows up later in the season, health officials said.

This year, it’s been seen in 60-percent of the specimens collected at public health labs, according to the CDC.

The CDC said it doesn’t expect new cases to slow down any time soon, and health experts said it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

If you do get sick, health officials recommend you to stay home and avoid contact with other people except to get medical care.

According to the CDC, people should get immediate help if they experience any of these symptoms:

In children

Fast breathing or trouble breathing

Bluish lips or face

Ribs pulling in with each breath

Chest pain

Severe muscle pain (child refuses to walk)

Dehydration (no urine for 8 hours, dry mouth, no tears when crying)

Not alert or interacting when awake

Seizures

Fever above 104°F

In children less than 12 weeks, any fever

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

In adults

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest or abdomen

Persistent dizziness, confusion, inability to arouse

Seizures

Not urinating

Severe muscle pain

Severe weakness or unsteadiness

Fever or cough that improves but then returns or worsen

Worsening of chronic medical conditions

If you’re interested in getting a flu vaccine, you can find that information on the CDC website.