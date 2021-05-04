CBP urges public to be aware of counterfeit goods during Mother’s Day shopping

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. customs officials are urging shoppers to be on guard when purchasing gifts for matriarchs this Mother’s Day.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency says illicit manufacturers are exploiting the growth of e-commerce to sell counterfeit goods to American consumers. Last year, CBP seized more than 26,500 shipments containing counterfeit goods that would have been worth nearly $1.3 billion, if they were genuine.

“When you buy counterfeit goods, you’re getting an inferior product that may contain deadly chemicals, faulty wiring or other health hazards,” John Leonard, acting executive assistant commissioner for CBP Office of Trade. “CBP personnel are working around the clock at our ports of entry to protect Americans from counterfeits and other dangerous goods.”