CBP seizes $2M+ worth of narcotics, arrest 25 at El Paso ports of entry

EL PASO, Texas – (KTSM) U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized more than $2 million of cocaine, fentanyl, meth, and marijuana and arrested 25 fugitives in the past week, federal officials said.

CBP officers seized over 83 pounds of cocaine, more than 7 pounds of fentanyl, over 72 pounds of meth, and 107 pounds of marijuana.

In the first seizure on Sept. 7, CBP officers at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry stopped a vehicle that was driven by a 30-year-old U.S. male. Officers discovered almost 28 pounds of cocaine hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

The next day CBP officers at the Paso Del Norte port of entry approached an 18-year-old U.S. male who attempted to smuggle six pounds of meth and seven pounds of fentanyl, also hidden in his vehicle.

On Friday, at the Paso Del Norte port of entry, CBP officers seized 55 pounds of cocaine from a 36-year-old U.S. woman.

The seize continued on Saturday at the Bridge of the Americas port of entry where CBP officers were conducting inspections with a drug-sniffing police dog. The dog led the officers to a vehicle that was driven by a 48-year-old male, who lives in the United States on Lawful Permanent Residency. Officers discovered over 100 pounds of marijuana and nine pounds of meth in the man’s vehicle.

In addition to the narcotic interceptions, CBP arrested a total of 25 fugitives for escape, probation violation, illegally crossing the border, tampering with government records, larceny, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, drug trafficking, and kidnapping.

All arrested subjects were turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

