El PASO, TX (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers seize 47 lbs. of cocaine at the Paso Del Norte international bridge.

On April 8, CBP Officers and CBP Canine Enforcement Officers were conducting vehicle inspections at the Paso Del Norte border crossing when they met a vehicle driven by a 49-year-old female Mexican citizen arriving from Mexico.





Drug spotting dogs detected a presence of narcotics and a thorough examination by CBP officers resulted in discovering 20 packages hidden in the vehicle.

The contents of the bundles tested positive for the properties of cocaine. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the driver was turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

CBP is dedicated to upholding our important border security mission. This seizure is an example of the vigilance and dedication by CBP Officers to disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics and keep them out of our communities. Hector A. Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations

