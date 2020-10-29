CBP reminding of Dia de Los Muertos agriculture restrictions

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding the public of agricultural restrictions as we near the annual multi-cultural celebration called Dia de los Muertos.

The celebration brings family and friends together to honor those who have passed.

Celebrations include visiting gravesites and constructing altars or shrines decorated with candles, flowers, and other offerings known as ofrendas.

According to CBP, officials will be ready to conduct inspections on flowers and groceries coming through the ports of entry.

Some of the prohibited items include the following cut flowers:

  • Chrysanthemums (crisantemo)
  • Choisya
  • Murraya
  • Juniper

Prohibited fruits and vegetables include:

  • All fresh tomatoes
  • Peppers
  • Pomegranates
  • Potatoes
  • Sweet potatoes
  • Yams

Lastly, prohibited meats include raw chicken and eggs and products containing pork.

It is important for travelers to also remember to declare all plants, flowers, groceries, prepared foods, medication and alcoholic beverages.

As a reminder travel restrictions remain in place. The travel restrictions will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. EST on Nov. 21, unless they are amended or rescinded.

