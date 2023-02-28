EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In two consecutive days, multiple attempts of drug smuggling have been obstructed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Paso del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso.

“CBP officers use multiple layers of enforcement including technology, officer expertise, and canine enforcement teams, to identify and stop drug smugglers,” said CBP El Paso Port Director Ray Provencio. “Disrupting the flow of illegal narcotics at our ports of entry plays a significant role in our border security mission.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2023 officers seized a mixed load of 0.5 pounds of fentanyl and 4.76 pounds of methamphetamine. The seizure occurred when a CBP canine alerted to a moped scooter driven by a 23-year-old male, U.S. citizen. An extensive search resulted in the discovery of bundles hidden within the headlight area of the scooter.

The following day, on Wednesday Feb. 25, 2023, 70.19 pounds cocaine were intercepted by CBP officers with the help of a canine followed by an x-ray exam of a car driven by a 21-year-old female U.S. citizen.

Fentanyl&MethPDN Scooter – Photo: CBP El Paso

PDN 2.2 lbs FENTANYL BUNDLE – Photo: CBP El Paso

PDN 31.84kg Cocaine – Photo: CBP El Paso

A few hours later, CBP officers intercepted a mixed load of 2.02 pounds of fentanyl and 15.78 pounds of methamphetamine. The drugs were located following a non-intrusive exam and CBP canine search of a car occupied by a 23-year-old male and 24-year-old female, U.S. citizens.

Later that same day, CBP officers seized .15 pounds of cocaine from a 26-year-old female, U.S. citizen, pedestrian. The woman was transferred for a secondary inspection where a pat down search and CBP canine search.. The woman then voluntarily removed a cocaine filled bundle from her vaginal cavity.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations and/or state and local authorities for prosecution.