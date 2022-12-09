EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over 190 pounds of narcotics were intercepted at the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad crossing, west of the Paso del Norte port of entry.

The confiscation occurred on Dec. 7 when Customs and Border Protection officers along with a CBP canine were conducting inspections on a train making entry into the U.S. from Mexico. The CBP canine alerted to an odor emitting from one of the hopper cars leading CBP officers to discover several bundles concealed within. A thorough search resulted in the discovery of 70 marijuana filled bundles and two cocaine filled bundles.

The narcotics seized CBP officers totaled 195 pounds of marijuana and five pounds of cocaine inside of a hopper car. No arrests were immediately made. The case remains under investigation.

The seizure marks the second time in one month that CBP officers in El Paso have found large quantities of drugs in a rail car arriving from Mexico. On Nov. 9 CBP officers intercepted 215 pounds of methamphetamine from a train using the same crossing point.