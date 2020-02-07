CBP officers seize 2.5 pounds of cocaine and other drugs at ports of entry in El Paso

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations said that its officers stopped a 17-year-old teen from smuggling 2.5 pounds of cocaine from Mexico to the U.S.

CBP said on Thursday that its officers working at the Paso Del Norte pedestrian crossing stopped the teen when they noticed anomalies concealed under his clothes. A CBP drug-sniffing dog also alerted officers to the 17-year-old.

Authorities said CBP officers continued to exam the boy and found a large drug-filled bundle strapped to his back.

The teen was turned over to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office to face prosecution.

In addition, CBP said that officers also stopped two other pedestrian border crossers who were carrying 8.3 pounds of methamphetamine. They also stopped vehicles at the PDN and Bridge of Americas border crossing because smugglers were attempting to cross 212 pounds of marijuana.

“CBP officers are hard at work every day maintaining the free flow of legitimate trade and travel while also stopping those who are trying to smuggle drugs across a very busy border,” said CBP El Paso Director of Field Operation Hector Mancha. “Officer experience, canines, and technology all play a role in helping CBP officers in stopping these drug loads.”

According to CBP, a variety of counterfeit goods were also seized. The seizures included sports jerseys, mobile game devices, and dietary supplements with a manufacturer’s suggested retail value in excess of $15,000, had they been legitimate goods.

