CBP officers in El Paso arrest 17-year-old driver accused of smuggling bundles of marijuana across the border

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the El Paso port of entry have seized 106 pounds of marijuana late Thursday evening.

Officials said the drugs were hidden in a car being driven by a 17-year-old boy.

According to authorities, a CBP officer working at the Ysleta port of entry noticed anomalies in the vehicle that was driven by the teen.

The officer selected the car for a secondary exam and a CBP drug sniffing dog searched the car and alerted officers to the bumpers of the vehicle.

CBP officers scanned the vehicle with an X-ray system and spotted anomalies consistent with hidden contraband, officials said.

CBP officers continued inspection and removed 90 marijuana-filled bundles from the front and rear bumpers as well as the doors of the vehicle, authorities said.

The 17-year-old driver, the vehicle, and the drugs were turned over to the Texas Department of Public Safety for arrest and seizure.

