EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers put a stop to the flow of 62 lbs. of methamphetamine, 119 ecstasy pills, and 108 lbs. of marijuana.

The subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to local authorities or Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.





Our officers conduct much of their work outdoors and stand guard when it is hot, cold, windy, dry or wet. Hector Mancha, CBP El Paso Director of Field Operations

On May 17, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted 51 pounds of methamphetamine from a 43-year-old male Mexican national. Following a non-intrusive inspection (x-ray) scan and CBP canine alert, CBP officers discovered 36 bundles hidden within the vehicle.

On May 18, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas pedestrian border crossing intercepted 119 ecstasy pills from a 20-year-old male U.S. citizen. Following a CBP canine alert, CBP officers conducted a pat-down search which resulted in the discovery of a bag filled with ecstasy pills inside the individual’s pocket.

On May 19, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 11 pounds of methamphetamine and 108 pounds of marijuana on two separate unrelated incidents. In the first incident, a CBP canine led CBP officers to the discovery of 100 bundles of marijuana concealed throughout a vehicle driven by a 41-year-old female U.S. citizen.

A short while after, CBP officers inspected a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old male U.S. citizen. Upon primary inspection, methamphetamine filled bundles were discovered in the cargo area of the vehicle.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 13 fugitives from justice over the last four days. The arrests made were for sexual assault, child endangerment, forgery, and dangerous drugs.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store