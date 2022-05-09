EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 70-year-old meth smuggler was among the many busts U.S. CBP officers made over the last seven days along the border.

CBP officials say their officers working at El Paso area ports of entry seized cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl and arrested 30 fugitives over the last week.

“The enforcement efforts at our ports of entry remains high,” said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. “Our frontline officers remain dedicated to the CBP mission as they continue to disrupt the flow of narcotics and apprehend fugitives all while facilitating the flow of lawful trade and travel.”

Back on April 30, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte bridge intercepted 57 pounds of meth from a 70-year-old male U.S. citizen. Officials say a total of 51 bundles were discovered hidden throughout the vehicle.

Later that day, CBP officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted five pounds of methamphetamine and six pounds of heroin from a 30-year-old male U.S. citizen.

After being alerted by a CBP K-9 and a follow-up inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers found a total of eight bundles hidden within the vehicle.

On May 2, CBP officers working at the Ysleta bridge nabbed 26 pounds of cocaine from a 19-year-old male U.S. citizen. CBP Officers discovered ten bundles hidden within the vehicle.

On May 3, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 0.28 pounds of fentanyl from a person walking across the bridge. The fentanyl was discovered hidden in the groin area of the individual.

Then on May 5, CBP officers working at the Port of Presidio intercepted three pounds of liquid meth, inside a bottle of liquor.

Later that day, CBP officers working at the Bridge of the Americas border crossing intercepted 12 pounds of cocaine from an 18-year-old male U.S. citizen.

Thanks to a K-9 and an inspection of the vehicle, CBP officers discovered four bundles hidden within the vehicle. The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP, and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations for prosecution.

Finally, on May 6, CBP officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing intercepted 95 pounds of marijuana from a 37-year-old female U.S. citizen. Officers discovered 85 bundles hidden in the engine area.

Additionally, CBP officers arrested 30 fugitives from justice this week. The arrests made were for possession of heroin, dangerous drugs, assault, hit and run, fraud, and injury to an elderly person.

Subjects arrested by CBP officers were turned over to local and federal authorities to face charges.

Meth in a tire – Photo courtesy CBP

Engine bay pot – Photo by CBP

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.