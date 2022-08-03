EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Looking for authentic Mexican food? a local restaurant had its grand opening yesterday for its third location in the borderland. Cazares burritos is a family owned business located at 2112 Mesa Street in El Paso.

Luis Cazares is the owner of Cazares Burritos and believe it or not he’s been with the restaurant since 1992. – That means the restaurant has been in business for 30 years.

“The El Paso community has been very supportive and really we wouldn’t be where we are now without our employees and without our customers of course,” Cazares said.

When Cazares was only 12 years old he started working with his parents, and they had their first grand opening in Anthony, Texas.

“I had to work every day from 6 in the afternoon to 10 at night, and I hated it. But then as I was going to school I went to middle school, high school, and I was like I don’t like school. I hate school. I don’t want to go to college. I guess I’m going to have to work hard in the burritos and I ended up falling in love with the restaurant, with the kitchen, with talking to people as they come and buy burritos, and here we are now, 30 years later.”

By 2003 Casarez’s parents retired and that’s when he continued the family restaurant with his own family. His wife Iris, his two boys Luis Junior, Joshua, and his daughter-in-law Natalia.

“Five years later we opened one on Doniphan by Redd Road, and now we have this one.”

With up to 40 fillings to put in your burrito, there is no way you can turn this place down.

“From Chile Colorado Chile Rellenos, Chicharon, Barbacoa. Yeah, it’s like 40 different kinds of burrito fillings.”

Although Cazares started at the age of 12, he knew he wanted to keep the family restaurant running by specializing himself in making the best burritos in town.

Cazares tells KTSM, what makes their restaurant different from other restaurants, besides customer service, is how their authentic Mexican food is displayed.

“Number one is, you can see the food, as you’re getting your burrito made in front of you. We don’t go behind a wall and make your burrito and then bring it out. What you see is what you get.”

Adding that if it weren’t for the community in El Paso they wouldn’t have come this far.

Cazares Burritos is open from 6 a.m. till 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. However, if you are craving their burritos on Sundays, the Anthony and Doniphan locations are open 7 days a week, so come on by so you won’t miss out.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.