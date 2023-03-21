EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – More than 75 million people have seen the musical CATS since it debuted in 1981, and now many El Pasoans will have the chance to catch the record-breaking spectacle in-person in May.

Andrew Lloyd Webber’s famous musical, based on T.S. Eliot’s Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats, is coming to the Plaza Theatre from Friday, May 5 through Sunday, May 7 as part of a North American tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m.

The show originally opened in 1981 in London’s West End before debuting on Broadway the next year. It ran for a total of 18 years and 7,485 performances before it closed in 2000 only to return for a revival in 2016 and 2017.

The Tony Award-winning musical was once the longest-running musical ever on Broadway and is still fourth on that list today.

CATS has since been translated into 15 languages and has been performed in at least 30 countries all around the world.

The current version of the show is set to feature all new sound design, direction, and choreography as CATS “begins a new life,” according to a press release.

The musical won seven Tony Awards in 1983 including best musical, best score, and the award for outstanding costume design.