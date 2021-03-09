Cathedral High School alumnus pledges nearly $2 million to school

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A graduate of Cathedral High School and his wife have pledged nearly $2 million to the school marking the second largest contribution made in its history.

Tim and Norma Ackert pledged $1.78 million to Cathedral High School, which has been received with gratitude from the school’s administration and community.

“I made my bequest to Cathedral High School because I very much believe in the mission of providing resources to those who have not had the opportunities that I had growing up,” Ackert said. “When we were in El Paso for my 50th high school reunion and saw the success rate of the Cathedral graduates, I was floored and decided to do what I could to help future students with needs become successful.”

Linda Caro, the Catholic Foundation’s chief operating officer, said the community is grateful for the gift and knows it will serve a significant impact on students from El Paso and Juárez.

“We hope this inspires many more gifts to Cathedral, an institution that has been educating men in this region for almost 100 years,” she said.

Over 101 separate endowment funds are managed by the Catholic Foundation.

The Catholic Foundation was created in 2001 and has grown in its philanthropic efforts to improve the lives of many in El Paso. The Catholic Legacy Fund reached a fundraising total of $20 million in 2020, just short of its $25 million goal.