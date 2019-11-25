Cat shot, killed with arrow in Las Cruces neighborhood

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – A cat was shot and killed with an arrow earlier this month and Las Cruces Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for any information that could lead to an arrest.

Las Cruces Animal Control officers were sent out at about 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 to the 700 block of North Miranda Street after a report of a critically injured cat, a Crime Stoppers news release said.

The cat had an arrow lodged in its body and had to be taken to the Animal Services Center to be put down humanely, the release said.

“Residents near where the cat was found indicated the feline was likely feral and frequently roamed the neighborhood,” the release said. “Nobody has claimed ownership of the cat.”

Anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the person responsible is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through the P3 TIPS app. You can remain anonymous.