EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As the entire nation tries to heal following the school shooting in Uvalde, there are resources available here in El Paso to help those to deal with that trauma.

El Pasoans have been reflecting a lot on the past from the Walmart shooting that shook our city but a therapist tells KTSM there are several ways one can heal.

Lead therapist at the center against sexual and family violence, Lizet Lizardo tells us these type of panic attacks are happening more often in children and parents with recent tragedies triggering some strong emotions.

“Now that Uvalde happened, and Tulsa and Buffalo, they’re getting all these triggers and then when lockdowns are happening. We have had clients that have their own panic attacks and anxiety attacks,” Lizet Lizardo said.

She suggests incorporating these recovery steps.

“Doing breathing exercises, meditating, mindfulness, really any coping technique, what’s really going to be the first baby step. We will teach you coping skills, teach you how to breathe and all of that, so you can start regulating your nervous system and then from there, and if you feel that motivation, maybe some physical activity, go out for a walk, do things that you enjoy,,” Lizardo said.

This Thursday the Center Against Sexual and Family Violence therapy department will be hosting a free eye movement desensitization and reprocessing therapy group for adults and children ages 6 and up at the Moody Family Resource Center.

“The strategy for EMDR is we stimulate each side of the brain and we do that through eye movements, through stimulating or tapping, so we either do the butterfly hug, we tap our feet, and that allows our brain to stimulate and the reprocessing to begin in the brain. So basically the brain is healing itself but the cool thing about this is that they don’t have to talk about it,” Lizardo said.

Lizet says people still haven’t processed the tragic shooting the El Paso community experienced and now people reflect back because of the shooting in Uvalde and the recent bel air lockdown.

“A lot of our clients were mentioning a lot of triggers from what happened on August 3rd, so I feel like the community needed that,” Lizardo said.

The EMDR Community Healing will be tonight from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the family resource center on Giles Road. To learn more about CASFV click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.