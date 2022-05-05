EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A deserving teacher will have a brand-new Nissan Kicks in appreciation of the arduous work and dedication educators have displayed during the last two years, all courtesy of the partnership of El Paso Independent School District and Casa Nissan

Five teacher finalists among a pool of 80, will be in the running for the car will be announced during a surprise Teacher Appreciation Week kick-off pep rally on Thursday, May 5, at Burges High School, 7800 Edgemere Blvd.

“Teachers are one of the most essential components of our community and what a better way to recognize one of them than with a new Nissan Kicks. Reading through each of the nominees I see just how much our teachers give of themselves, and many really need a car. Casa Nissan and The Casa Auto Group are committed to giving back to our community, so partnering with El Paso ISD just made sense.” Casa general manager Ronnie Lowenfield.

Once announced, the finalists will have a short story published on the EPISD website and the public will have a chance to vote for their favorite through May 18. For more information on each finalist and to vote as many times as possible for your favorite, visit www.episd.org/kickit.

The winner of the Nissan Kicks will be announced by Green Bay Packer Aaron Jones during a live ceremony at 10 a.m. on May 20 at Casa Nissan, 5855 Montana Ave.

