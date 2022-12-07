EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Casa Auto Group in El Paso is branching out. The group has now added Alamogordo’s Casa Chevrolet Buick GMC, Casa Chrysler, Dodge Jeep Ram, Casa Honda,

and Casa Toyota to their family. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony was held early this morning.



Founded in 1969 by the venerable Wally Lowenfield who applied the philosophical blueprint of “Redefining the car business, by serving others, doing what is right and valuing people The Casa Way,” the company is now under the direction of the third generation, trio of brothers; Justin, Ronnie, and Luke Lowenfield.

This strong business acumen, together with a culture of altruism and commitment to the welfare of the area’s less fortunate, has already started to impact the Alamogordo area with Casa’s sponsorship and participation of several high-profile charitable events: White Sands Balloon and Musical Festival, The Burning of the Bull Event, The Show Up & Show Off Car Show and soon the Big Give Christmas Event.