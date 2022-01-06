Carmen Chapin named New superintendent of Carlsbad Caverns National Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – National Park Service Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced the selection of Carmen Chapin as superintendent of Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico.

According to officials, Chapin has more than 17 years of National Park Service experience and has served as the chief of natural resources for the National Park Service Region 1 Office, which covers the Northeast, since 2015. She will assume her new role on January 16, 2022.

It is a great honor to be selected as the superintendent of Carlsbad Caverns to work with the park team in the stewardship of an amazing World Heritage site. The Chihuahuan desert is an inspiring place both above and below the surface and I look forward to engaging the people who care about this remarkable place as we approach the park’s next century of NPS management. carmen chapin, new superindendent of carlsbad cavens national park

Chapin recently completed a six-month acting position as the superintendent of New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

Officials share that through her National Park Service career, she has served as the program manager for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative and as the coordinator for the Great Lakes Exotic Plant Management Team. She has also completed acting assignments as the associate regional director for resources stewardship and science for Region 1, the chief of biologic resources for the Washington D.C.

Area Support Office, and as the superintendent at Fort Smith National Historic Site. Chapin holds a PhD in Ecology from the University of Notre Dame. In Chapin’s spare time she enjoys hiking, traveling, gardening, and cooking.

Carmen’s communication and leadership styles come with strong accolades from staff across the agency. We believe that her commitment to transparency and collaboration will make her a great fit for the passionate and dedicated team we have at Carlsbad Caverns. mike reynolds, national park service regional director

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 423 national parks and work with communities across the national to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

