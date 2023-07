UPDATE (4:53 p.m) — All lanes back open, no back-up, according to an update from TxDOT.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Tuesday afternoon, a vehicle caught fire on I-10 West and Sunland Park. According to the Texas Department of Transportation, all Connector Distributor lanes are closed, and the clearing time is one hour.

It is unknown if there are any injuries because of this incident.

KTSM is working to bring more information on this story.