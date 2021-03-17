Car crashes into property in Lower Valley, motorcycle collision on West Side

Local

by: KTSM Staff

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Law enforcement says there are two incidents with life threatening injuries across town.

A car crashed into a property on the 7400 block of Alpha where a vehicle appeared to go through a stone and wire fence. And, there was a motorcycle collision on Mesa and Pitt streets on the West Side, police say.

In both incidents, the driver and motorcyclist were transported to treat life threatening injuries. The El Paso Police Department says their Special Traffic Investigators will be evaluating the incidents.

Just an hour before, a pedestrian was struck and killed while running across the freeway near Interstate 10 going East and Schuster.

Law enforcement pleads with the public to be cautious while driving and getting home.

