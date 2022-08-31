EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A car crashed into the canal alongside the Border Highway, near the Midway exit in the Lower Valley.

The initial report was made at about 12:45am on August 30, 2022. Photos from EPFD, show the late model Ford Mustang Mach-e upside-down in the canal.

According to El Paso Fire dispatchers, one person was reported with minor injuries and taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.









For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store