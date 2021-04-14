Canutillo resident speaks out after her dog is taken from backyard

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Jessica Canales is both saddened and frightened at the idea of someone jumping over her home’s brick wall in the backyard to steal one of her dogs.

On Tuesday, a viral video on Fit Fam El Paso surfaced showing a man in a white shirt and black shorts jumping a chest-high fence in Canutillo with the intent to steal a puppy French Bulldog. The suspect led Canales’ other dogs away with food he kept in his pocket.

He lifted the puppy named Stella over the brick wall and took it with him.

“You can’t help but to cry because she’s a family member,” Canales said. “She’s one of ours, you know? But I don’t want that to happen to anybody else. They’re pets, they’re dogs, But they’re part of our family.”

Canales said she lets her dogs out in the mornings before work to relieve themselves and eat. On Tuesday, she noticed the puppy was missing when she let all of her dogs back into her home.

Noticing Stella was missing, Canales called her husband and let her neighbors know. But Canales’ husband looked at security footage noticing the man had taken their dog.

Since, a police report has been filed and the public have reached out to Canales to help find her dog.

Canales says she has considered raising the wall and using more security. She said it is frightening to think she was only minutes away from witnessing the man jump into her backyard.

“We do suspect he had to have an idea, it’s scary to say, of our schedule, when the dogs are out,” Canales said. “It was 6:47 a.m. when that happened. I don’t know who has a hamburger patty in their pocket at 6:47 a.m. in the morning walking through backyards.”