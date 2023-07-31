CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM)- The Canutillo Independent School District welcomed its nearly 6,000 students back to school for the 2023-24 school year on Monday, kicking off four new programs at different campuses across the district.

Those four programs include:

The Montessori program at Deanna Davenport Elementary School : An expansion to the program the district began last school year at Garcia Elementary as the first free and public Montessori program in the region. Both programs use Maria Montessori lessons combined with the award-winning dual-language practices developed in Canutillo.

: An expansion to the program the district began last school year at Garcia Elementary as the first free and public Montessori program in the region. Both programs use Maria Montessori lessons combined with the award-winning dual-language practices developed in Canutillo. The Universal Pre-K 3 at Canutillo Elementary School: A full-day, dual-language preschool program designed to onboard 3-year-old children onto their educational career using the innovative Reggio Emilia philosophy of self-discovery and emotional wellbeing.

A full-day, dual-language preschool program designed to onboard 3-year-old children onto their educational career using the innovative Reggio Emilia philosophy of self-discovery and emotional wellbeing. Additional Academies at Alderete Middle School: Students can now receive a rigorous and targeted curriculum in education and criminal justice in addition to the current medical academy. Canutillo ISD is the first district in the region to provide these offerings to middle school students.

Students can now receive a rigorous and targeted curriculum in education and criminal justice in addition to the current medical academy. Canutillo ISD is the first district in the region to provide these offerings to middle school students. Pathways in Technology Criminal Justice Program at Canutillo High School: This year, Canutillo High School will welcome the first cohort of P-TECH Criminal Justice students who will gain hands-on learning, skills, and certifications to prepare for careers in the criminal justice field.

” We continue to show why we are the leaders in instruction in El Paso by building on the success of our academic programs and offering our families a variety of options when it comes to educational opportunities,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “We are kicking off the year by offering students at every level of learning a chance to mold their future and impact their community.”

A Canutillo ISD spokesperson said the district remains the region’s only school district with three consecutive “A” ratings from the Texas Education Agency and the title of the Best Small School District from the HEB Education Foundation.