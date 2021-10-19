Canutillo ISD Trustee elected as second vice-president by Texas Association of School Boards

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo ISD Board of Trustee, Armando Rodriguez, was elected by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Delegate Assembly to serve as the second vice president of the Board of Directors for the 2021-22 term and was re-elected to represent the TASB Region 19.

TASB is the state’s largest public-education advocacy and support organization.

“I am excited and humbled to continue my work with TASB as the second vice president to further my efforts to advocate for the advancement of Canutillo and all Region 19 students throughout Texas,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is serving his fifth term on the Canutillo ISD Board of Trustees, where he has been elected as president, vice-president, and secretary. He has the distinction of being one of the youngest people ever to be elected to office in El Paso County and the first El Pasoan to serve as a TASB officer since 1998. This was historic for the El Paso region because he was the first trustee from Region 19 to serve as an officer on the TASB Board of Directors since David Sublasky of Fabens ISD in 1997-98. Before then, only two other El Paso area trustees have served as TASB officers – Ross Borrett from Ysleta ISD, 1975-76, and Ted Andress from El Paso ISD, 1958-59.

A graduate of Canutillo High School and The University of Texas at El Paso, Rodriguez is one of the founding members of the Canutillo Alumni Foundation for Education, the only organization specifically designed to award scholarships to Canutillo graduates.

Rodriguez’s work on behalf of students extends beyond El Paso. He is involved with a variety of education and community boards in Texas and nationally.

He currently serves on the boards of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials and the National Council of American Indian/Alaska Native School Board Members.

He is a former chair of the National Hispanic Council of School Board Members, former secretary of the National School Board Action Center, former Board of Director of the National School Board Association, former president of the Mexican American School Boards Association, and former president of the Far West Texas School Boards Association.

For more information on the newly elected officers of the TASB Board of Directors, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.