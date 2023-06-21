EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District will expand its early childhood education offerings for families in El Paso County to include new pre-kindergarten preschool classes for 3-year-olds and a second site for its popular Montessori program.

District officials on Wednesday will announce that starting in the 2023-24 school year starting on July 31, families will have the option to enroll their children in the new Pre-K 3 Preschool Program at Canutillo Elementary School. Also kicking off next school year is the expansion of the Canutillo ISD Montessori Program at Davenport Elementary School.

“The District continues to find ways to better serve our communities and give our parents access to high-quality education programs at every grade level,” said Superintendent Dr. Pedro Galaviz. “As we look at growing our programs, we know the opportunity to bring in our youngest learners into the fold earlier will pay dividends in the long run by giving us students who are better prepared to tackle the challenges of the educational system.”

The District will have a launch of the programs at 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Canutillo Elementary School, 651 Canutillo Ave., to demonstrate the impact of the programs on the community. Current pre-kindergarten students and teachers will be available for media opportunities.

The expansion is part of the early childhood education portfolio of programs Canutillo offers families. Besides Pre-K 3 preschool and Montessori, the District offers free and universal Pre-K 4 and Kindergarten classes at all of its campuses. Canutillo last year became a pioneer in early childhood education when it launched the first public Montessori program in El Paso County at Garcia Elementary. The popular program is adding a grade level this year to now serve both 3- and 4-year-olds.

All early childhood education programs in Canutillo follow federal enrollment guidelines. However, universal slots for families who do not qualify under federal guidelines are available upon availability.

For more information call 915-877-7409, email earlychildhood@canutillo-isd.org or visit www.canutillo-isd.org/early_childhood.