EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The number of flu, COVID-19 and RSV cases in the borderland continue to rise and with that comes many absent students across school districts. For Canutillo ISD it has affected their attendance record going from their normal 96-97% down to 94%.

According to Canutillo ISD spokesperson Gustavo Reveles, that number has a significant impact across all schools in the district.

“It still sounds like you know a good chunk of our kids are there and that’s true, but those 3 percentage points makes a huge difference, and we don’t want to be at that level, those figures are of concern to us.”

Reveles said the district is taking all the necessary precautions to ensure students safety in the classroom while they continue to monitor their overall health.

“Of course we are still sanitizing our classrooms were still using germ blast procedures in our classrooms in order to make sure that our classrooms and schools remain safe.”

If a student does indeed have to miss school the district is able to make up the work at home. Going to class over Zoom is no longer offered because of states rules requiring face to face learning instructions. However, officials will work with the parents and their child to make sure they are keeping up.

“Whatever resources we may have to make sure to guarantee that that kid does not fall behind were going to do that.”

While the fall semester is coming to an end, Canutillo ISD is continuing to make sure students are safe while they are in their classroom but are also asking parents to keep track of their health as well.

“So at this point we ask families to stay vigilant and really if the child is sick keep them home and get them the help they need to get healthy again and bring them back to school as soon as they’re ready to start learning again.”

