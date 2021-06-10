Canutillo ISD school board to discuss review of police department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Discussion and possible action of internal and external audits of the Canutillo Independent School District’s safety, security and police department is on the minds of school board members.

A discussion of the audits is set for Thursday afternoon between members of the school district’s board.

The agenda mentions an internal audit of the safety and security program/Canutillo ISD Police Department and an external audit of the police department. The findings are not known as a backup is not posted to the agenda and internal audits are not published on the district’s website.

In an early conversation, Carlos Carrillo, the school district’s police chief, told KTSM 9 News he is concerned about what the district may decide to do with his department.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.