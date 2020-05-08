Canutillo ISD releases graduation plan for students and families

CANUTILLO, Texas (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District (CISD) has released a plan that will allow its graduates to walk across the stage.

Officials said the plan will follow social distancing guidelines and will keep families safe during the special ceremony.

CISD presented the plan to the city and county health officials and said it would be a hybrid graduation ceremony.

“With new COVID-19 cases in our city on a daily basis, we came up with a contingency plan several weeks ago as an alternative to a large gathering at the Don Haskins Center. We are now prepared to move forward with this safer approach,” said Canutillo High School Principal Teresa Clapsaddle.

The graduation will consist of a distanced procession of seniors and no more than two family members entering the high school auditorium to receive their diplomas later this month. Officials said that as one family leaves, the next family will be brought in under close supervision to ensure social distancing and other safety measures. A video, which will be made available to seniors, will be taken showing all students walking the stage.

“Our principals worked hard to develop a plan that would provide the much-deserved recognition for our seniors while ensuring safety in view of the pandemic,” said Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Superintendent of Schools. “While the ideal would be to gather together for commencement, as in the past, we are not living in normal times.”

CISD said all district plans are subject to change based on up-to-date information from health authorities.

CISD will consider the safety and health of students, teachers, and community members above all else, officials said.