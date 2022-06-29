EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The Canutillo Independent School District Board of Trustees on Tuesday crunched the numbers and balanced their budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at a unanimously approved $80.9 million which is set to start July 1.

The budget will be used to provide instruction, pay salaries and fund operations.

We are proud to present a balanced budget that will support the work our District is doing to educate the children of Canutillo. Like most Districts in the region and the state, this year’s budget process was a challenging one. I’m confident our District will show resiliency and continue to prove Canutillo is the Best Small School District in Texas. Dr. Pedro Galaviz, Superintendent, Canutillo ISD



The approved budget includes the 3% salary increase for all eligible employees trustees approved earlier this summer. It also reflects a projected decrease in administrative cost ratio from 12.1% in 2021-22 to 10.6% in 2022-23.

Cristina Pulley, CISD’s Executive Director of Finance, said this year’s budget closely copes with a loss of revenue due to decreased enrollment in the District. While parts of Canutillo ISD are experiencing tremendous growth and development, other more historic regions of the District continue to see declining enrollment.



Preliminary projections from the El Paso Central Appraisal District indicate an increase of 12 percent in the District’s property tax roll. CISD will receive its certified property tax valuation later this summer. The Board of Trustees will set the tax rate for the 2022-23 fiscal year in August or September.

