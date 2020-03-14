Canutillo ISD extending spring break

Breaking News
by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – In order to proactively protect the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff Canutillo ISD has announced they will be extending their spring break by one week.

According to a release, classes will resume on Monday, March 30. Like other schools in the area, all out-of-town, school-related travel has been canceled indefinitely for students and staff. 

The district will use this additional time to deep clean our schools and buses, the district said.

March 23-27, the district will offer a CHILD Nutrition program for all students at select campuses. A schedule of meal times and locations will be communicated next week. 

If you need any more information regarding COVID19, please call 211 or visit http://www.canutillo-isd.org/ for more information on the district’s plan and prevention tips.

