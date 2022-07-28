EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Since the Uvalde shooting and subsequent school lockdowns, back to school anxiety has become a concern across the Borderland.

Canutillo Independent School District is helping students, parents and teachers by showing them some coping mechanisms.

This includes securing entry ways, making sure locks are properly working. such as locks on doors, and screening to make sure that only approved school staff are in the building.

Spokesman for the Canutillo ISD, Gustavo Reveles says the fear students have of returning back to school is a great concern; however that fear is shared with parents and even school administrators.

“Perhaps that there’s some students that may need additional help and we are letting them know not to be afraid and we are letting the families know too, not to be afraid to raise their hands. Ask for help and if we don’t have the resources here in school districts to deal with that, we will connect them to the proper professionals that can help them as well,” Reveles said.

Adding that with school counselors and partnerships in the area, those needs will be met.

Although schools are supposed to be a safe place for learning, feeling safe when coming back to school is canutillo isd’s main priority.

Reveles says if anything were to happen, their police officers have been preparing all summer with training and are well prepared to respond.

Reveles says although they have been preparing with emergency drills, they’re hoping they never have to use those tools that they’ve developed.

If any threat were to arise, they would never ask parents to send their kids to school. That being said, they are ready and prepared if something were to happen.

“So we want to make sure that parents also understand what we are doing as far as dealing with an emergency situation so that they can talk to their child, they can talk to their kid and say, “I know you have gone through training. Tell us what it is, how do you feel, what this will do? What’s the plan? How are you aware of your surroundings?” You know.”

Reveles says visitors are welcome but only through the front office to be vetted before coming on campus. Adding that safety and security has been updating their training and their procedures with the latest guidelines.

Within the past week, like Canutillo ISD and other district officials have also been training ahead of the start of classes on August 1st.

