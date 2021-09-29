Canutillo ISD: 2021 bond to invest in health and safety initiatives

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With just over a month before the election, Canutillo ISD officials are elaborating on the upcoming bond election.

CISD officials say the November 2 bond is predicted to generate $185.7 million for significant health and safety measures as well as construction, capital improvement, and maintenance for every campus in the district, CISD officials said.

District officials share that, if passed, the 2021 bond will support the maintenance and creation of safe learning environments with several projects geared towards enhancing health and safety for all students.

“It is imperative for us to focus on projects that keep our students safe while they are entrusted to us during the instructional day at every one of our campuses,” said Pedro Galviz, superintendent of CISD. “We are living in very different times than in the past and our schools need to be mindfully constructed to reflect the threats and challenges posed to modern society. The students are our most valuable assets and we must invest in their direct safety and protection to assure parents and guardians that their children are learning in a safe environment when they are dropped off at school every day.”

CISD officials say that includes the addition of safe and secure vestibules at the entryways of every campus in the district. The controlled entryways will eliminate direct access to student areas by outsiders adding an extra layer of protection.

The 2021 bond will also support a list of other maintenance projects and upgrades such as replacing deteriorated roofs, updating aged fire alarm systems and school intercom systems used in emergencies, revamping pick up and drop off areas at campuses, and improving HVAC systems and plumbing to help ensure cleaner air and safe water.

The District is continuing to host community meetings at various locations throughout the community and virtual sessions to connect with constituents and share bond facts and overview of projects as well as answer questions and address concerns.

For more information on the Canutillo ISD 2021 bond, click here.

