Canutillo Independent School District requiring masks

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Canutillo Independent School District say masks will be required on district property in compliance with a local mask mandate.

Issued by El Paso Health Authority Hector Ocaranza, an indoor mask mandate is in full-effect on Wednesday and a District Court judge has affirmed his authority to issue one. The El Paso Independent School District and Socorro Independent School District also mandated masks during meetings on Tuesday night.

CISD officials say all individuals over the age two-years-old will need to wear a face-covering over the nose and mouth while indoors on district property. And, masks are not required of individuals who have difficulty breathing, with a medical condition or disability that does not allow them to wear one.

A statement from the school district says the mandate goes into effect on Thursday morning.

