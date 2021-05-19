Canutillo High School teacher arrested on campus

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Canutillo Independent School District officials confirmed an employee was arrested at Canutillo High School by district police after being caught smoking THC.

The arrest occurred after school hours after the school district police were notified of possible drug use on the campus. The employee was arrested after school hours and in a drug-free zone.

School district police say the employee was placed under arrest and taken to the El Paso County Detention Facility and released on a personal recognizance bond.

“This is now a legal and CISD personnel matter and is being handled accordingly,” a statement from the district said. ” The district does not comment on personnel matters.”

School district officials say a police canine alerted officers of a firearm inside a parked vehicle belonging to another employee. No charges are pending against the employee and the incident is being handled administratively.

