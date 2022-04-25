EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – “Bravo to your outstanding choir and superb director. You knocked it out of the ballpark! Canutillo Choir’s got it goin’ on. BRAVO! BRAVO! BRAVO!”

This was the review given to the Canutillo Independent School District’s Canutillo High School (CHS) Chamber Choir by one of the judges at the 2022 University Interscholastic League (UIL). The CHS ensemble under the direction of Guillermo Adame Jr., earned Sweepstakes for their performance which is the highest achievement under the evaluation.

In this year’s listing, there were 75 performing choirs, including middle and high schools. The participating choirs do not compete against each other, instead, performances are based on an evaluation against the statewide system to ensure that a Sweepstakes program in one part of the state matches up to a Sweepstakes program in any other part of the state.

This is the third Sweepstakes earned by the CHS Chamber Choir but for the group, this one is a bit more memorable since it was the first time performing at UIL since before the COVID-19 pandemic.



