Downtown El Paso Texas skyline seen just after sunset. 16 x 9 aspect ratio. Space for copy.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is inviting the community to gain an inside look at municipal government through its 16th annual Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

The event is now open and free to the public but is limited to the first 60 participants who enroll.

The program is 18 weeks and classes are held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at different locations. The first class begins Wednesday, Jan. 11 and runs through May 10.

Those interested in learning how city government works will receive first-hand information about city services and programs through comprehensive presentations from city department leaders, and on-site field trips to various public facilities.

Registration is open to residents 13 years or older. Individuals between the ages of 13 and 17 must be accompanied by an adult also enrolled in the program.

Those interested must fill out an application through their website by Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

