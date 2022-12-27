EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As thousands of flights continue to be canceled across the country and hundreds of suitcases are left in airports, travelers are left stranded with no way to get to their final destination. For those traveling to El Paso, it has been a journey that sometimes spanned over two days.

Jennie Ashley, along with her family, were planning on visiting relatives in Las Cruces from their home in Tampa. They had a connecting flight in Dallas that first got delayed because of a missing crew. After several more delays, Ashely and her family were frustrated to find out that their flight was canceled with no notification.

They decided to rent a car which took several hours to get because of long lines at all the rental car counters.

“The line at the Hertz was wrapped through the building, down the sidewalk because everybody was frantically trying to get somewhere,” Ashley said.

After finally making it to El Paso around midnight after the long nine-hour drive, Ashley and her family felt like Southwest Airlines did nothing to rectify the situation.

“Southwest did nothing to assist. We could get no information. They just kept saying that they don’t know anything and we had to go stand in the customer service line, which was 250 people deep,” she said.

Wesley Dacosta is another traveler visiting El Paso from Miami. He also had a connecting flight in Dallas that was canceled that left him, his wife and daughter stranded.

They waited over two hours at the Southwest customer service desk line before an announcement from an agent said his luggage would be making it to El Paso before he did. However, after finally making the drive, they still could not find their luggage.

“He basically said that if Dallas wasn’t your final destination, your bags you won’t be getting your bags at Dallas. You’ll be getting them at your final destination, wherever that is, and that’s where we’re here now and we still don’t see our bags. We just got to pray that they get here.”

So far both travelers have not received word on if their returning flights are on time, but for Dacosta and his family they plan on making different arrangements for their next trip.

“You have to really be careful and plan ahead and be ready for anything because a bunch of flights got cancelled. We didn’t get our bags yesterday. Basically, we’re just trying to prepare for our next trip.”

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store