Camp Cohen Water Park opens Memorial Day weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Newly constructed regional water park Camp Cohen is set to have its opening day by Memorial Day, according to city officials.

The Northeast regional water park is one of four including the Chapoteo, Lost Kingdom and Oasis Water Parks throughout the city. Each themed park is designed with local influences and incorporate a lazy river, slides, rentable cabanas, concessions, climbing walls and a learn-to-surf machine.

But city leaders will impose precautions as COVID-19 continues to impact the community. Facilities will only operate at 50 percent and face masks will be required.

Monday’s announcement is part of the city’s plans to reopen quality of life services throughout the community.

The quality of life services includes:

Parks and Recreation

Libraries

El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens

Destination El Paso

Museum of Cultural Affairs

City officials noted not all facilities would be reopening as they are bringing back services in multiple phases.

Five El Paso libraries will be opening Monday, April 5 for in-person services. Those include Dorris Van Doren, Memorial Park, Richard Burges, Irving Schwartz and Judge Marquez. The new Enrique Moreno and Chamizal libraries will open April 17.

Libraries will continue curbside services as well.

The Museum of Art and El Paso Museum of History opens Thursday, April 8. Attendance will be closely monitored and controlled to comply with current guidelines and to ensure proper social distancing. Staff will wear appropriate PPE and all visitors will be required to wear a face mask.

The Downtown Artist and Farmers Market, begins Saturday, April 10. Face coverings are required and there will be no food sampling or eating onsite.

As for Parks & Recreation, Regional Recreation Centers open April 17. Nations Tobin Sports Center opens April 17 as well, however the Chalio Acosta Sports Center is still being used by the Opportunity Center for homeless shelter so the reopening date is TBD.

Indoor aquatics centers open May 1 and outdoor ones open May 31.

This story will be updated.