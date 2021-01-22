Call to El Paso artists to create art in honor of frontline workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Art Association is looking for local artists to create visuals honoring the region’s frontline workers.

As we near one year of COVID-19 in the community, the exhibit is meant to honor local heroes, from nurses, police officers, firefighters, teachers, postal workers, store clerks and more.

“The first virtual award exhibit of the year will be an homage to the many frontline workers that have tirelessly given of themselves as they navigate this deadly pandemic,” according to a statement from the El Paso Art Association.

The art will be showcased virtually and the deadline to enter is Feb. 21. To register, click on this link.

The community will be able to watch the exhibit on Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. on Zoom. The El Paso Art Association said they will send out the Zoom link as the date for the exhibit nears.

