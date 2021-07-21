Caballo volunteer firefighter dies after being struck by fire truck

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State Police are investigating an incident that left a Caballo Volunteer Firefighter dead after she was struck by a fire truck near Truth or Consequences.



Around 11:30 a.m. on July 20, 2021, police were initially investigating a single vehicle non-injury crash on I-25 at milepost 63 south of Truth or Consequences. During the investigation, officers were alerted to a firefighter on that scene who had been struck by a fire truck.



Investigators said Caballo volunteer firefighter Janet Tracy, 59, of Caballo, NM was on the initial crash scene providing aid and supported the victim. Around 12:20 p.m., a Caballo fire truck driven by a 52-year-old man who also is a Caballo volunteer firefighter was being repositioned, investigators said.



Police said the driver did not see Tracy and backed over her. Track suffered fatal injuries in the incident and was pronounced dead on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

State Police will not release the identity of the firefighter driving the fire truck. The fire truck was not equipped with a backup camera, police said.



This incident is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police Department.



