Businesses evacuated on Viscount over damaged gas line

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso Fire officials says businesses have been evacuated in East El Paso due to a damaged gas line.

An El Paso Fire Department spokesman says a gas leak is outside on the street and landscape, not inside of a building. Emergency crews were called to the 9100 block of Viscount this afternoon to address the issue.

“Texas Gas is on the scene right now with a dig crew to repair the line,” the spokesman said. “Shaver Driver and Viscount are being blocked off as a safety measure.”

No injuries have been reported.

