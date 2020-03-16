Burrell College students to learn via live stream amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine is making significant changes to its learning environment amid COVID-19 concerns and is shifting courses online with a small twist.

Beginning Monday, Burrell College will deliver education courses to all medical students via live streaming and archived video.

According to a release, all in-person laboratory sessions have been canceled until further notice, and exams will be delivered online using remote testing services.

As far as clinical rotations, they will remain uninterrupted or may be accommodated specific to the rotation location, a release said.

Non-essential faculty and staff are being identified on a case-by-case basis and will work remotely if their jobs are conducive to telecommuting, a release said.

“The health and wellness of our students and employees is our top priority,” said John Hummer, president of Burrell College in a release. “In light of current public health concerns related to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are implementing these plans to minimize the risk of transmission and infection.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, additional changes to the work and learning environments may be needed, a release said.