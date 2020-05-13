Burlington Stores to reopen in El Paso on Friday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burlington Stores in El Paso, Texas will reopen on Friday, May 15th.

The company made the announcement on Wednesday.

The department store said it will follow recommendations set by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration in order to ensure the safety of customers and associates.

The company also said it would follow recommendations from federal, state, and local authorities.

Some of the safety measures the company is making includes, implementing social distancing measures, wider check-out lanes, and one-way entrances and exits throughout the store.

The company said it would also have cart wipes and masks for all associates.

“We have been looking forward to safely re-opening our store locations and providing extraordinary values on our wide assortment of merchandise to area residents,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores. “These are challenging times for all of us and the need for value is greater than ever. We look forward to welcoming our customers and associates back into our stores.”

Officials announced they would also routinely clean and disinfect all areas of the store, including cleaning high-touch areas.

All associates will also be screened before returning to work, wear face coverings while in the store, and be provided gloves, officials said.

STORE LOCATIONS & HOURS:

N. El Paso, TX (6020 North Mesa Street): will re-open [Friday, May 15]; store hours [Mon-Thu: 8:00am-11:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:00am-11:30pm Sun: 8:30am-10:30pm]

MJM SHOES OF EL PASO, TX INC. (6020 North Mesa Street): will re-open [Friday, May 15]; store hours [Mon-Thu: 9:30am-10:00pm, Fri-Sat: 9:30am-10:00pm, Sun: 9:30am-9:30pm]

El Paso, TX (1144 Yarbrough Drive): will re-open [Friday, May 15]; store hours [Mon-Thu: 8:00am-11:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:00am-11:30pm Sun: 8:30am-10:30pm]

EL PASO, TX (ZARAGOZA) (2036 N. Zaragoza Rd.): will re-open [Friday, May 15]; store hours [Mon-Thu: 8:00am-11:30pm Fri-Sat: 8:00am-11:30pm Sun: 8:30am-10:30pm]