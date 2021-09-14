Burglary suspect arrested, allegedly confesses to additional incidents

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested for burglary and allegedly confessed to three additional incidents, which are under investigation by the Montana Patrol Station.

At approximately 6:57 pm on Monday, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 15000 block of Hope Ave., located in the far east side. Deputies secured the residence while detectives responded to the scene.

Deputies located shoe prints out in the desert, leading up to an apartment on Sullivan Dr, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Based on evidence discovered by responding deputies, the suspected burglar was located and identified as Javier Nunez.

Nunez was detained and interviewed by deputies and allegedly confessed to three prior burglaries, detectives said. With a search warrant, detectives searched the residency and located stolen property which included several rifles and handguns.

Warrants are currently being filed for Nunez’s several counts of burglary.

